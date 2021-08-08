Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Re-creates Crime Scene For Second Day Along With 2 Accused

In the latest development in the Dhanbad Judge death case, the CBI took two accused to the Randhir Verma Chowk to re-create the crime scene on Sunday. The CBI along with a 20-member team from Delhi reached the crime spot on Sunday morning along with the auto that rammed into the late judge. The accused were made to re-create the crime scene which led to the death of judge Uttam Anand. This is the second consecutive day that the CBI is re-creating the crime scene and verifying the sequence of the events.

On Saturday, the CBI had recreated the crime scene at Randhir Verma Chowk for the first time. For the recreation of the crime scene, all vehicles parked near the chowk were removed by the local police on the instructions of the CBI. Four teams of CBI had reached Dhanbad on August 5, after it lodged an FIR in the case following the Jharkhand High Court's order of transfer of probe.

SC raises concern over security of judges

This comes after the Supreme Court pulled up the CBI and issued a notice to them over the security of judicial officers. The top court on Friday termed the incidents of judges being threatened as "serious” and urged the states to file status reports on the security they are providing to the judicial officers. The bench told Attorney General K K Venugopal that there are several cases that involve gangsters and high-profile persons and there are instances of judges getting threats or abusive messages.

The bench said, “There is no freedom to the judges to even file a complaint", adding, “We will hear the Jharkhand matter on Monday, August 9. We are issuing notice to the CBI".

Dhanbad judge death

On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, who hailed from Hazaribag, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to clearly swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. This visual of the vehicle going out of its way to run over the judge as caught by CCTV cameras has caused an uproar among and beyond the legal fraternity. The incident took place when Anand was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he succumbed to his injuries.