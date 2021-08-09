Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Submits Status Report On Probe To CJI-led SC Bench; Hearing Today

The CBI has filed a status report regarding the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand before the Supreme Court, sources told Republic TV on Monday. Submitted in a sealed cover, the report mentions the progress in the investigation pertaining to Anand's demise. After the Jharkhand High Court accepted the Hemant Soren-led government's recommendation for a CBI probe dated July 30, the central agency formally took over the investigation on August 4. The FIR was registered against an unknown rickshaw driver under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

This latest development comes after an SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant had asked the CBI to inform the court about the status of the probe. For the last two days, the central agency has taken accused Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma to the site of the incident for recreating the crime scene and verifying the sequence of events. The apex court will take up the matter for hearing today. Earlier, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met the family members of the deceased judge and assured them that his government will ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Dhanbad judge's shocking death

Serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on the morning of July 28. This incident took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. After an autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, his family contacted the Dhanbad Sadar police station after Anand didn't return to his residence until 7 am. The police reached the hospital after getting a call about an unclaimed body after which the judge's bodyguard identified him. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar told the media that the auto hit from the rear at about 5 am and fled the spot.

The suspicion about foul play strengthened after the CCTV footage emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. On the same night itself, the vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station. Based on the CCTV revelation, the deceased judge's father stressed that he was a "murder by conspiracy".