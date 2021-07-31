Dhanbad Judge Death: Two Brothers Of Main Accused Detained, Quizzed By Jharkhand Police

The Dhanbad police on Saturday detained two men related to the main accused in the hit-and-run case of Judge Uttam Anand. The two suspects-- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma, being interrogated by the Jharkhand Police, are said to be brothers of the main accused. The police have sought 10-day custody of the duo for 'interrogation and collection of evidence' purposes.

Speaking to Republic TV on the progress of the case, the family of the late judge said, "We have received information that some primary accused have been detained. But the police are still not sure about the motive of the main accused. The police are working swiftly and the HC is also monitoring the case closely. The investigation happening is satisfactory."

The family also denied knowing any potential suspects in the case. "We have no idea of any threat. If something like this was there, then it would come up in the investigation. They are probing all angles as well. As his family, we do not have any suspects."

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar, Dhanbad SSP briefed the media on the case and said that it was premature to share details of the investigation, "We are working on the investigation. We will share the information if something comes up. We can't discuss much as of now."

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the SIT to ensure a fair and speedy investigation in the case. Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the court has ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the case, to submit a report by August 3. The court has said that based on the report, they will review whether the case should be investigated by the SIT or should be handed over to the CBI.

Dhanbad judge death

On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, who hailed from Hazaribag, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to clearly swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. This visual of the vehicle going out of its way to run over the judge as caught by CCTV cameras has caused an uproar among and beyond the legal fraternity. The incident took place when Anand was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he succumbed to his injuries.