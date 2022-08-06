Dhanbad Judge Murder Case: CBI Court Sentences Convicts To Rigorous Life Imprisonment

A special CBI court in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad announced the quantum of punishment for the two convicts in the murder of Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand, on Saturday. The accused Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment till death, a week after holding them guilty of murdering Judge Uttam Anand, who was hit by an auto-rickshaw during his morning walk on July 28 last year and succumbed to head injuries later.

Conviction in Dhanbad Judge murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Rajni Kant Pathak convicted Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and under 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The conviction came on the basis of the statements of over 58 witnesses that were registered by the court during the course of the hearing. Trial in the murder case had begun in February of this year.

During the hearing on July 29, the defence had argued that it was not an “intentional hit” and that it attracted only the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The prosecution countered saying that it was a premeditated act that warranted a conviction under Section 304.

CBI probe in Dhanbad Judge murder case

The CBI had taken over the investigation in the murder case on August 4 last year. The agency has re-registered the First Information Report on a reference from the Jharkhand government and a further notification by the Central government. This was after the Supreme Court has taken suo-motu cognizance of the case. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had said that he had spoken to the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on the matter, and the attack on Judge Anand was seen as an “attack on judicial independence”.

CCTV camera footage of July 28, 2021, which came forth during the course of the investigation showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad when the three-wheeler veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.