Dhangri Terror Attack: J&K Police Issues Fresh Advisory, Warns Of Attacks In Upper Region

Jammu and Kashmir Police on February 7 released a fresh advisory on January 1 “Dhangri terror attack” that mentioned the presence of assailants in the upper reaches of the Rajouri district.

The J&K Police also warned to take tough legal action against anyone who aided in the spread of terrorism and stated that those who provide information about the existence of terrorists will be appropriately rewarded with additional benefits in addition to the Rs 10 lakh monetary prize.

"There are few people who are facilitating movement and survival of terrorists besides providing them information about the movement of police and forces,” the advisory said.

“Close vigil was being maintained on these terror facilitators and stern legal action would be taken against them very soon,” it added.

The Dhangri village attack

The advisory follows the January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village that killed seven individuals and injured 14.

Notably, two suspected terrorists opened fire indiscriminately inside a few houses in the Rajouri village of Dhangri on January 1 in the evening, while an IED explosion occurred nearby on January 2 in the morning, resulting in civilian fatality.

Currently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into this case, and security forces such as the J&K Police, Indian Army, and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces are conducting extensive operations in Rajouri to find the attackers—more than 120 operations have been carried out in the previous five weeks.