'Dharam Sansad' Hate Speech: A-G's Nod For Contempt Proceedings Against Yati Narsignhanand

A week after a letter was sent to Attorney General of India KK Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand over his recent remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India, the A-G on Friday granted consent for the proceedings.

'Would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India': Attorney General of India

In an official statement, the Attorney General of India said, "I have gone through your letter and watched the video of the statements made by Yat Narsinganand which have been explained to me. I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinganand, that "Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog." is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public. This would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India."

"I accordingly grant consent to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India in terms of Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3(a) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975," he added.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Senior advocate K. K. Manan reacted to the development, and stated, "If anybody, irrespective or whoever he or she is, makes such remarks against the Supreme Court, it will come under contempt of court."

Recently, the Supreme Court had issued notice to Centre, Uttrakhand, and Delhi police on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged hate speeches in Haridwar and Delhi.

What did Yati Narsinghanand say?

On being asked about the court proceedings in the Haridwar Hate Speech case, Yati Narshinghanand went on to state, "We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution. Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog."

Haridwar Dharam Sansad Hate Speech

Earlier this month, amid the furor over the hate speech spewed at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad in December, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar had named controversial Hindu leaders Sagar Sindhu Maharaj & Yati Narsinghanand Giri in an FIR. Apart from these two, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, Dharm Das, and Annapurna was named in the FIR. A Dharam Sansad was held in Haridwar last month where communal remarks were made against the Muslim community, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi.

As per reports, a 'Dharam Sansad' was organised by controversial monk Yati Narsinghanand in Haridwar, where many hardline monks called for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other calls to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.