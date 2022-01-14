Dharam Sansad: Letter To AG Urges Initiating Proceedings Against Yati Narsinghanand

To initiate contempt proceedings against the 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand over his recent remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India, a letter has been sent to the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal seeking his consent. The letter stated that Yati Narsinghanand made 'derogatory remarks' in an interview that went viral on social media on January 14.

"On being asked about the court proceedings in the Haridwar Hate Speech case, Yati Narshinghanand went on to state that "We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution," the letter read.

The letter added, "Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history. To permit these remarks to pass unaddressed will be to allow this attempt of lowering the authority of the apex court to succeed, if not wholly then in considerable measure."

Recently, the Supreme Court had issued notice to Centre, Uttrakhand, and Delhi police on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged hate speeches in Haridwar and Delhi.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad Hate Speech

Earlier this month, amid the furor over the hate speech spewed at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad in December, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar had named controversial Hindu leaders Sagar Sindhu Maharaj & Yati Narsinghanand Giri in an FIR. Apart from these two, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, Dharm Das, and Annapurna was named in the FIR. A Dharam Sansad was held in Haridwar last month where communal remarks were made against the Muslim community, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi.

As per reports, a 'Dharam Sansad' was organised by controversial monk Yati Narsinghanand in Haridwar, where many hardline monks called for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other calls to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: Facebook/ ANI)