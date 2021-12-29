Amid the furore over the Dharam Sansad event in Raipur where one of the guests made objectionable remarks against Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, organiser of the event Nilkanth Tripathi asserted that the Sansad was organised after taking government's approval. Condemning Kalicharan Maharaj's words against Mahatma Gandhi, he said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Tripathi said, "On December 25 and 26 all the sant gurus of Chhattisgarh and India were gathered and Dharam Sansad's only objective was to explain Sanatan Dharm. How Sanatan Dharmic should be united... During the event, Mahant Kalicharan Maharaj Ji passed abusive comments on Mahatma Gandhi that we all condemn. From the state, such remarks on the Father of the Nation should not be said, if you protest something then there is a way of doing that and the choice of words should be correct. Our organising committee condemns it."

On political uproar demanding action against the organiser, Tripathi said that the action against the organiser is not justifiable as the guest passed some objectionable remark. "We organised the event with good intention that we have our Sanatan Dharm so it should expand well, Hindutva and Hindu come together and get aware. With this idea we organised the event," he said.

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj on Sunday claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh with use of politics and were aided by Mahatma Gandhi. Hailing Nathuram Godse, the Hindu leader blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of Muslims).

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That 'Maha harami' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji for killing him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

Kalicharan Maharaj added, "No one is telling you to do riots. You are not prepared, Muslims are very well-prepared. Even police warn us not to take out saffron rallies in Muslim areas. Police are slaves of administration, the administration is slaves of the government, the government are slaves of politicians."

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh, has expressed shock over the insult to Gandhi. An FIR has also been registered at Tikapara police station on the complaint of Congress leader Pramod Dubey.

Image: Twitter/@SanjayAzadSLN, Republic World