After Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics, and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi in the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Hindu Raksha Sena National President, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhananda Giri claimed at The Debate with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami that the state government was aware of the event and that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was supposed to attend it.

The National President of Hindu Raksha Sena said,"It's a lie that the government was not aware of the event, the CM was supposed to be present. People from all political parties were present."

On Monday, even former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh had claimed that the controversial 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur was organised by the Congress.

Singh alleged that the program was a result of Congress' internal politics, adding that BJP had no relation to it. Condemning the insult hurled at the Father of India, at the event, former Chhattisgarh CM said no one had the right to criticise Gandhiji.

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

At the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politcs and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi. Thanking Mahatma Gnadhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, Kalicharan blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, governments and politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That 'Maha harami' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji for klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

Maharaj added, "No one is telling you to do riots. You are not prepared, Muslims are very well-prepared. Even police warn us not to take out saffron rallies in Muslim areas. Police are slaves of administration, administration are slaves of government, government are slaves of politicians."

Aggrieved at Kalicharan's blatantly communal speech, another Hindu leader Mahant Ram Sunder Das boycotted the event, walking off the stage. Questioning the audience as to why they clapped for Kalicharan's speech, has asked 'Was Gandhi really a traitor?' to low murmurs of 'No'. Stating that this was not the agenda of Dharam Sansad, he distanced himself from the event.

