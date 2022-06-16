Dharamshala: 3-day National Conference Of Chief Secys Commences, PM To Preside On June 17

The National Conference of Chief Secretaries of all the states, which is a first-of-its-kind event, commenced on Wednesday, June 15, in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. While the conference was inaugurated by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside at the conference on Thursday and Friday.

In this regard, PM Modi will reach Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning and partake in the conference. Following the conference, PM Modi will also address a mega roadshow in Dharamshala and will address the people.

Notably, the three-day National Conference of Chief Secretaries is scheduled to be held from June 15 till June 17 in the hilly state where over 200 people will participate in the conference, representing the central government, all states, union territories, and domain experts. The conference can be seen as a significant move toward bolstering the partnership between the Centre and the state governments.

Speaking about the agenda of the conference, while it will deliberate on the implementation of the new education policy (NEP), urban governance and crop diversification, and self-reliance on agricultural commodities, the focus will also remain on the rapid and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the Centre and the states.

According to a press release by Prime Minister's Office, following the conference, its outcome will be consulted in the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, where chief ministers and administrators of all states and Union Territories will remain present. After holding a comprehensive discussion, an action plan can be finalized with a broad consensus at the highest levels.

Events scheduled for 3-day conference

While the conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living, and 'Aatmanirbharta' in agriculture, it will also emphasise on evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action to achieve the aspirations of the people, read the PMO statement.

In addition to that, there will be also a session on Aspirational Districts Programme which would deliberate upon the achievements made so far, with successful case studies including on data-based governance, presented by the young Collectors in specific districts.

‘Following that, an additional special session will be held on - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Roadmap to 2047’ and four additional thematic sessions on Reducing Compliance Burden & Decriminalization of Minor Offences for Ease of Doing Business; Centre-State Coordination for achieving saturation coverage of schemes and ensuring last-mile delivery; Transforming India’s infrastructure through PM Gati Shakti; and Capacity building: Implementation of iGOT - Mission Karmayogi.

Image: PTI