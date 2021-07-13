Last Updated:

Dharamshala Cloudburst: Pictures And Videos Show The Horror Of Flash Floods In The City

Massive cloudburst in Dharamshala has triggered flash floods in the city prompting netizens to post videos and images from across the city revealing the horror.

A massive cloudburst in Dharamshala has triggered flash floods in the city prompting netizens to post videos and images from across the city revealing the true horrors of the situation. The powerful floods can be seen washing away vehicles on the way as well as destroying properties. From news agency ANI to several authorities in Dharamshala and netizens have posted several videos that reveal the gravity of the crisis especially in the Bhagsu Nag area. A 37-second-long clip shared by ANI, which appeared to be shot from a balcony, shows the scenes of water rapidly gushing through the parked vehicles.

As locals shared the images and pictures to flag the situation, several other internet users reposted the same to pray for the people in Dharamshala. The footage also shows the screaming by people who are either capturing the visuals. One of them showed an SUV being washed away and getting blocked and one of the onlookers saying, “Now, no car will go beyond this.” Several others expressed shock at the sheer amount of water arriving from the other side. 

Himachal CM Thakur Takes Stock Of Situation

Several hours after the cloudburst in Dharamshala rocked the life of the locals on July 12, Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday, July 12, released a statement saying, “Many parts of the state, like Kangra, have incurred damages due to heavy rainfall, and we have sought for a report in the matter. We have directed all officials in the district to begin with rescue work, and help those affected by the natural calamity.”

He further added, "I request all the residents and tourists to be alert in this bad weather and avoid going near rivers, lakes, and other water bodies." Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Thakur to take stock of the entire crisis situation on Monday following which Shah said on Twitter, “Regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, I have addressed the Chief Minister Shri Jairam Thakur. Spoke to Mr NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal will be given all possible help from the Centre.”

IMAGE: Twitter/PTI

