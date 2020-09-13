Dharamshala: Dhauladhar Cleaners Pick Up Garbage At Hills And Inspire Locals

In an initiative that has spread awareness about the environmental trash, a group of youth recognized as the Dhauladhar Cleaners have resort to the cleaning of the hills in Dharamshala. A research scholar at Central University, Sandhya, a member of the team said that the group used spare time over the weekend for the environmental cause. "We collect garbage every Sunday. Our aim is to make people aware of garbage management and motivate them to keep this place clean,” ANI quoted Sandhya as saying.

Further, she added, “I have been working with Dhauladhar Cleaners for last one year and we call each other as DC.” While motivating and educating the local residents and businesses about the garbage management and its disposal, the group has been collecting all types of trash from the mountain ranges left by the people, including the wine bottles lying around. “During the lockdown period, no tourists were visiting here and when we resumed our work in unlock phase one we noticed new kinds of garbage being disposed of here, like masks and disposables of packed food,” Sandhya said in an ANI report.

“After joining this group I feel the change in my own life as it has changed our own habits of throwing garbage," she said, adding, "the team of young, energetic and educated youths in the Dharamshala region is cleaning hills here. They have selected a small village Indru Nag as one of their pilot projects.”

Himachal Pradesh: Dhauladhar cleaners, a group of youths picks up garbage at hills in Dharamshala. Sandhya, a research scholar, says, "We collect garbage on every Sunday. Our aim is to make people aware about garbage management & motivate them to keep this place clean." (12.09) pic.twitter.com/Vo2mRlqhu1 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

Locals equally responsible

Another volunteer and team member with the group, Abhay Karki, said that the group had initially assumed that it was only the tourists that disposed of waste in the ranges. However, after the COVID-19 lockdown, the team discovered an equal amount of garbage disposal despite no travellers visiting, he revealed. “So it changed our mindsets that local people are also equally responsible for disposing of the garbage irresponsibly,” ANI quoted him as saying. Arvind Sharma, the founder of the project said that the idea struck him when he found his son reading off the alcohol bottle label. Therefore he decided to “make the area clean and to find a solution for it. Initially, we are cleaning this village Indru Nag and hills around but our main aim is to find permanent solutions for this type of pollution,” he said. Karki said that the team was collaborating with the local shopkeepers to create awareness about garbage management and educate them on Sundays or Saturdays about wise disposal.

(With Inputs and Images from ANI)