Latest News: Dharma CEO To Be Grilled; App Ban Irks China; Rajasthan Crisis Deepens

CCP mouthpiece threatens firms’ retreat after India ban on apps

As India banned 47 Chinese apps on July 27 that were variants or cloned copies of the 59 apps that were banned earlier, the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece claimed that the move could lower the confidence of country’s investors in India. Furthermore, Global Times said that the latest announcement by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would decrease the possibility of bilateral ties getting improved amid recent tensions.

Subramanian Swamy questions if Russia was ‘fooled’

While the tensions between India-China border are soaring after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that the nation was relaxed about the developments of Chinese Army in April-May because of the assurance provided by the Russian government. However, while taking to Twitter, he questioned if Russia was ‘fooled’ by China.

The reason Modi government was relaxed (about Chinese PLA actions) in April to May 5th is that the Russian Govt assured us that China will do nothing.”Massing of PLA troops was for routine annual excercise”. the Russians told us. Were the Russians fooled by Chinese ? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 27, 2020

Mayawati says Rajasthan BSP MLA's asked to vote against Congress

We have asked the 6 MLAs, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. If they don't do so, their party membership will be cancelled: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/3JVSssPVfg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2020

Mumbai Police to summon Karan Johar, Dharma CEO

In the wake of Kangana Ranaut's interview with the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police will now summon director-producer Karan Johar this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta (who will record the statement on Tuesday), along with KJo's manager was also summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation.

Rafale’s advanced weapon capabilities

From MICA air-to-air “Beyond Visual Range” (BVR) interception to HAMMER (standing for Highly Agile and Manoeuvrable Munition Extended Range), the Rafale jets that are on its way to France are equipped with several weapon capabilities. The MICA can be used within visual range (WVR) and beyond visual range (BVR) and HAMMER is a modular, rocket-boosted air-to-ground precision-guided weapon series fitted with INS/GPS or INS/GPS/IIR (imaging infra-red) guidance kits. It also has a long-range stand-off missile, anti-ship missile and even laser-guided bombs with varying warheads from 500lbs to 2,000lbs.

Mamata thanks PM Modi for COVID-19 testing facilities

Despite disagreeing in other matters with the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 for his cooperation in combating the coronavirus outbreak. However, taking a dig at the state's Governor, Banerjee alleged that "a few people holding constitutional posts' are disturbing the state government regularly.

India, UK to collaborate for anti-microbial resistance research

The UK has announced collaborative scientific research with India on five new projects that are worth eight million pounds to tackle anti-microbial resistance (AMR). This apparently could lead to essential breakthroughs in the world’s fight against the antibiotic-resistance bacteria and genes. The announcement was made by Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth before his India visit on July 28.

Trump likely to announce 'good things' on COVID-19

While US still remains the most virus-affected country in the world, US President Donald Trump said that his administration will announce some good news regarding therapeutics developed for COVID-19 infection within a couple of weeks. "With respect to therapeutics, I can tell you that I think over the next couple of weeks, we will have some really, very good things to say... We will have some announcements on that over the next two weeks," Trump told reporters.

