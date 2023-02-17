Dharma Guardian: India, Japan Joint Annual Bilateral Exercise Begins In Shiga Province

Dharma Guardian, the annual India-Japan joint exercise, kickstarted its fourth edition Friday, February 17. The exercise will go on till March 2. This year, the exercise is going on in Japan's Shiga province at the Imazu camp. Representing India in the exercise are the Gharwal Rifles of the Indian Army, while Japan is represented by the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF).

Dharma Guardian: Training regimen

Exercise Dharma Guardian will include sharing of experiences to enhance inter-operability in planning as well as execution of operations through exercise which covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrains. The Indian Army contingent arrived at the exercise location on February 12 where they were accorded a warm welcome.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, the exercise will help both nations neutralise threats around the globe. It includes raids in terrorist hideouts, combat first, unarmed combat and close quarter firing.

Why is Exercise Dharma Guardian important

Dharma Guardian will enable the Indian and Japanese armies share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations under the mandate of the United Nations.

The Ministry Of Defence has said “The joint exercise will focus mainly on high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level. During this exercise, the participants from both the nations will engage in a variety of missions which will include: ioint planning, joint tactical drills, basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids and employment of aerial assets."

This will further enhance relations between both the nations and defence co-operation between India and Japan.

Dharma Guardian is a platform for professional and cultural learning as well as social interactions which is expected to broaden the horizon of knowledge and cooperation. The first edition of this exercise began in 2018. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted from Feburary 27 to March 10, 2022 at Belgaum's Foreign Training Node.