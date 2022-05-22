Dharmapuram Adheenam's 'Pattina Pravesam' To Start Soon Amid Protests By Left-wing Outfits

Amid the ongoing controversy regarding the centuries-old 'Pattina Pravesam’ practice by Dharmapuram Adheenam in Tamil Nadu, the religious procession is all set to begin on Sunday, May 22, where the devotees will be seen carrying the current pontiff in a palanquin on their shoulders across the state.

Notably, this came days after the Tamil Nadu government had revolved its earlier ban order on the religious procession of the Dharu=mapuram Adheenam, an ancient Saivite monastic institution in Mayiladuthurai. The MK Stalin-led DMK government had earlier faced intense opposition from political parties and other adheenams after it imposed a ban on the practice of carrying the pontiff in a palanquin.

Regarding this, while the religious procession will be shortly carried out across the district on Sunday, the Dharmapuram Adheenam administration in a statement has requested to participate in the procession calling it a "spiritual event".

"We don't allow politics in our activities. We have arranged for accommodating devotees coming from different regions. We have planned to plant 27,000 saplings tomorrow and we have also planned for Anna Dhanam for 10,000 people", it added.

Left-wing outfit protests against Dharmapuram Adheenam

In the meantime, while the institution is all set to carry out its annual Pattina Pravesam procession, the left-leaning outfit, Makkal Adhikaram has staged a protest against Dharmapuram Adheenam. Members of the outfit can be seen holding large posters and banners demanding the Tamil Nadu government take over the institution's properties under government control.

In addition to that, it has levelled serious allegations against BJP state president K Annamalai alleging that he is backing the procession to create a religious divide in the state.

It is pertinent to note that MK Stalin-led DMK government engaged in a war of opinions with opposition parties after it denied permission to carry out the centuries-old tradition of 'Pattina Pravesam' in view of disturbance in the law and order situation. However, after facing intense opposition, the government withdrew its month earlier this month stating that the ritual will take place on May 22.

Image: Republic World