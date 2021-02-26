Dharmendra Pradhan Attributes Costly Petrol & Diesel To Winter Demand; 'will Reduce Soon'

In an odd statement amid the fuel price rise, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the prices of petroleum products (petrol-diesel and LPG) have increased due to the winters, and after winters prices will be normal. Pradhan is on a two-day visit to Varanasi where he will inspect the CNG station and PNG gas pipeline. Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged for a third consecutive day across the country, on Friday.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down," said Pradhan, reported ANI.

Earlier, Pradhan gives two reasons for fuel price rise

Earlier this week, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan explained two main reasons for the unabated rise in petrol and diesel prices. Pradhan explained that the international reduction in fuel prices and the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason for the rise in fuel prices across India, passing the buck to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution.

"There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise. The international market has reduced fuel production & manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. We have continuously been urging the OPEC & OPEC plus countries that it should not happen. Another reason is COVID," he said.

Pradhan's 2-day Varanasi Visit

Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Varanasi on a two-day tour, on Friday. He will inspect the CNG station built at the Khirkiya Ghat on the first day of his tour, then he will review the PNG gas pipeline being laid in the city. After the inspection, he is scheduled to attend a party meeting and adresse workers. On Saturday, he will visit the Ravidas Temple in Syargovardhan on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

