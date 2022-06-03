Dharmendra Pradhan Bats For NEP; Says 'All Indian Languages Are National Languages'

Amid the ongoing language row in the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan came forward reiterating his views on the National Education Policy (NEP) and said that no language is any less than Hindi or English as per the policy. Pradhan who was speaking at a conference of National Education Ministers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar further, also added that all languages are national languages and it is a part of NEP.

Referring to the debates that have surfaced over the imposition of the Hindi language as the national language of India, the Education Minister said,

"Over the past many days, I have witnessed multiple doubts over the issue of languages. However, I would like to clarify that all languages are national languages, whether it is Gujarati or Tamil, Punjabi or Assamese, Bengali or Marathi. No language is less than Hindi or English."

He also noted that the head of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy, Dr K Kasturirangan has also coined the term "local languages" or mother tongues and further has discussed reviving them with technology.

Notably, Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the two-day National Education Ministers’ conference in Gujarat which concluded on Thursday. Representations from 32 States and Union Territories were seen during the conference.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time when Education Minister has spoken up for considering all languages as national languages. Earlier in May, Pradhan while speaking at the 27th convocation of North East Hill University (NEHU) also spoke on the controversy surrounding the national language of India and asserted that all local languages in India are considered national languages under the Centre's National Education Policy.

"The local languages are no less important than any other languages used in India, be it Hindi or English. This is the main feature of this NEP," he had said.

He further also added that PM Modi has mandated all languages as national languages.

Language row in India

Notably, these remarks came in the backdrop of the recent debates that erupted over the imposition of the Hindi language as the national language of India. Earlier in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while batting for Hindi had said that it should be accepted as an alternative to the English language.

Following this, a Twitter banter was witnessed between actor Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep over the same issue where the Bollywood actor took a dig at Sudeep over his remark that 'Hindi is no more a national language'. Reacting to his tweet, Kichcha Sudeep came out to clarify that his words were misunderstood.

However, this triggered several political nerves in the country following which many waded into the debate making claims and counterclaims.

Image: Twitter/@DharmendraPradhan