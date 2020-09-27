Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Switching To 100% Clean Fuels For Prime Tourist Cities

Pitching for the greater proliferation of clean energy, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the need to develop green mobility in the upcoming years in prime tourist destinations in the country.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Pradhan addressed a virtual meet on the theme of “Tourism and rural development”, along with Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.

"Sustainability must be interwoven with tourism. We can collaborate our efforts to switch our prime tourist cities to 100% clean fuels. This will further help protect our monuments and ensure a cleaner environment for the tourists," he said.

Pradhan commended the Ministry of Tourism for its novel initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ that promotes and encourages local heritage and tourist sites. He spoke about India's rich culture, history, and ancient architectural marvels which offer immense scope for the growth of the tourism industry. Talking about the internet’s role in making the world a global village, Pradhan called for effective use of technology to further strengthen India's position as a global tourist hotspot.

Narrate local legends

"Tourism industry offers unprecedented potential for employment generation and empowerment of our youth. Every district of our country has a historic story to share or a legend to narrate and as India celebrates 75 years of independence in 2022, we must work on creating more tourism sites around the heroism of our freedom fighters," he said.

Big bet on clean energy

In a big commitment earlier this month, Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that five Indian state-owned oil and gas companies will be joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA)’s Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action (ISA-CSCA) as Corporate Partners.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and GAIL (India) Limited will be contributing to ISA’s Corpus Fund.

"In order to reduce carbon footprint, these companies will be focusing more on green energy investments such as renewables, biofuels, and hydrogen going forward. We are also actively encouraging industry in general, and oil and gas companies in particular, become participants to this solar transition," Pradhan said, asserting that increasingly Indian oil companies are actively taking part in clean energy transition.

