Dharmendra Pradhan Participates In North East Education Conclave; Lauds Assam's Efforts

Participating in the North East Education Conclave 2020-21 on November 20, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that bio-mass based renewable energy will soon be made part of the education curriculum and play a major role in economic transformation. Pradhan also praised Assam for its efforts in improving the state's education sector and pointed out that the state had spent 6% of its GDP on education.

"Assam govt might be the only state to spend 6% of GDP on education. Bio-mass based renewable energy has been of value in the North East; it'll be inculcated into students' educational curriculum & play a role in its economic transformation," Pradhan said. "Northeastern states have 180 regional languages & we want Assam to become a laboratory for a Caste, Tribe, Language-Based Education System. Govt of India will prioritize every resource needed for this," the Union minister added.

Hailing the Assam government's leadership, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Under Assam govt's leadership, a North East Education Conclave is being held; Central & State officials will conduct a 1-day deliberation. PM Modi has made NEP a big instrument in 21st century's transformative society."

North-east Education Conclave in Guwahati. https://t.co/vF79VRGVRj — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 20, 2021

Dharmendra Pradhan to take part in Education Ministers’ Conference of NER states

Additionally, Pradhan will also take part in the Education Ministers’ Conference of NER states and several other programmes in the region over the weekend. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Pradhan had informed that he would be travelling to the "beautiful North East" to take part in events on Saturday and Sunday which would “strengthen the learning landscape and make education more vibrant.”

Heading to the beautiful north-east. Tomorrow and day after, I will participate in the North-East Education Conclave 2020-21, Education Ministers’Conference of NER states and several other programs that will strengthen the learning landscape and make education more vibrant. pic.twitter.com/wNG1WtIXgV — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 19, 2021

The two-day 'North East Education Conclave-2021' on the NEP (New Education Policy-2020) will be held at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital Auditorium, Bhangagarh and also at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara. The Conclave is aimed to illustrate the basic premise of the NEP along with the issues and experiences that are connected to its implementation in some of the significant states in India, Assam’s Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu informed. Pegu made the remarks while addressing the media in Assam at the Administrative Staff College on Wednesday.

Pradhan looks forward to Conclave to ensure 'brighter future for students of NE India'

Before participating in the Conclave, Pradhan had said that he was looking forward to taking part in the event “for ensuring a brighter future for students of NE India.”

“Accelerating the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, building capacities of our teachers & institutions and making a future-ready India is a collective responsibility,” the Union minister had said.

The Conclave has become extremely important as it will be marked by different sessions addressing various topics centring around NEP-2020 along with the requirement of teachers education.

Apart from Pradhan, who is the chief guest at the North-East Education Conclave, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi was also present. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the guest of honour at the Conclave. Other participants include UGC (University Grants Commission) chairman DP Singh, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, and education ministers of the North East states.

