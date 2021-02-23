Dharmendra Pradhan Refutes IEA Report, Says 'LPG Cylinders Still Comes Subsidized'

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, February 23 refuted reports that claimed that the central government has stopped providing subsidies on LPG cylinders.

Tagging the reports as baseless, Pradhan in an interview with ANI said, "We are still providing subsidy to the consumers of remote and interior areas of the country. 8 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana got 14 crore LPG cylinders free of cost during the lockdown period." As per him, free cylinders were provided to help the people and reduce their impact on the downtrodden.

'IEA report not true'

In addendum, the Union Minister also denied reports of the International Energy Agency (IEA) which says, "Access to clean cooking goes beyond technical availability: It also extends to issues of adequacy, reliability, convenience, safety and affordability." While the report acknowledged the government's efforts to enhance the availability of LPG through various schemes to reach most Indian dwellings, it highlighted that nearly half of the Indian dwellings in 2019 continued to rely on traditional biomass for cooking, especially in rural areas.

'30 per cent population still relying on Biomass'

Refuting the report, Pradhan said that around 70 per cent of beneficiaries of PMUJY are refilling their LPG cylinders while the remaining 30 per cent of those who were not getting their cylinders refilled thinking that they are getting the woods free, and are therefore using them instead. Touching upon the repercussions of using wood instead of LPG cylinders, the Union Minister said that 'it is leading to health issues, polluting the environment, and leading to domestic pollution'.

95 per cent of households connected with LPG

"Today, 95 per cent of households have LPG connections. Our target is to connect every household with LPG. " Pradhan concluded, without failing to mention that the world has been all praise for the centre for connecting 95 per cent of households with LPG connections. The centre, as per him, is hopeful that as soon as the required infrastructure is developed, everyone will stop using the traditional means.

(with inputs from ANI)

