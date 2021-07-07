Dharmendra Pradhan Replaces Pokhriyal, Becomes New Education & Skill Development Minister

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been allocated a new portfolio following a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. The 52-year-old BJP leader from Odisha will take charge as the Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as both the ministries have been clubbed together. He is taking over Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who resigned earlier today.

Prior to the cabinet expansion, Dharmendra Pradhan served as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel for two and a half years. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has now taken over the Ministry of Petroleum along with Urban Development. The former Aviation Minister became the biggest gainer in the cabinet rejig, retaining one portfolio while gaining another.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns

A few hours ahead of the big reshuffle of the cabinet, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resigned after being a part of the biggest upheavals in the education system of the country. According to sources Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, cited the post-Covid complications as his reason to vacant the position. The National Education Policy was launched during his tenure with Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani. However, the policy was in progress much before his appointment. During his tenure the pandemic brought drastic changes in the learning and teaching process, some major steps were also taken post interactions with higher authorities.

Union Cabinet expansion

The Union Cabinet reshuffle saw the exit of four high-profile ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The new Council of Ministers has more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs have also been made a part of the new Council of Ministers.

Here's the list of newly inducted Union Minister and their portfolios