Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Cyclone-hit Areas In Odisha; Assures Support From Centre

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited various places in Odisha that have been affected by Cyclonic storm Yaas. Seeing people of Dhamra village suffer from waterlogging issues, Pradhan assured that the Centre will support the state government in providing relief to the people.

Earlier in the day, the Minister conducted an aerial survey of districts that were hit by the cyclone. He reviewed the current situation of districts like Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Bhardak, Jagatsingpur and Kendrapada, Kendrapara districts.

Odisha | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today visited cyclone Yaas affected Dhamra village in Bhadrak District pic.twitter.com/0FG3lPDnTf — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

Super Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on May 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore financial aid to the super cyclone-ravaged states.

Pradhan on May 24 had also convened a meeting with senior management of all the central PSUs and central agencies operating in Odisha and informed that ways to assist the government in mitigating the impact of the cyclone were explored.

"Today I have come here to understand the pain of the people. It's been 5 days, there's still water everywhere and people are not being able to commute over the streets. It is our priority to make sure that no one is starving and everyone gets an adequate meal. We need to make sure that the financial aid sent by our PM in the state is distributed equally among the affected people," he said.

PM Modi met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other state government officials on Friday, May 28 to examine the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclone Yaas aftermath

The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas that made landfall on May 26 over south Balasore, Odisha has ravaged the entire place along with its border areas. The storm has put the states of Odisha and West Bengal in great distress. Three persons have lost their lives, and the Baitarani river in Odisha has crossed the danger level to flood Anandpur and Akhuapada. In West Bengal, three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged.