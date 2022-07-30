DHFL Case: CBI Attaches AgustaWestland Chopper Linked To Bhosale; 1st Visuals Accessed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday attached an AgustaWestland helicopter in connection with the Rs 34,615 crore bank fraud case involving DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Ltd).

According to sources, the helicopter was seized from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale. Exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the chopper parked in a hanger at the premises of Bhosale at Baner Road, Pune.

"During investigation of CBI case RC 2242022A0001 in respect of cheating of over Rs.34000 crore of Union Bank of India led consortium of 17 banks by DHFL, its Promoters (Wadhawan brothers) & others, it has come to light that M/s RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd. (a company owned by Wadhawan family) allegedly has stakes in M/s Varva Aviation (an Association of Persons) which owns an AW109SP Grand New Helicopter (AgustaWestland Helicopter) which was allegedly purchased in 2011," CBI said.

ABIL Infraprojects Ltd, a company owned by Avinash Bhosale allegedly has a stake in AgustaWestland helicopter.

The central agency has been carryout searches at various locations to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam. On June 20, CBI had booked DHFL, its former promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Deepak Wadhawan in the bank fraud case worth Rs 34,615 crore, it is the biggest such case investigated by the agency, officials said.

DHFL fraud case

The Wadhawan brothers allegedly cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India (UBI) by siphoning off Rs 34,615 crore bank loans by redirecting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

They allegedly used shell firms and a parallel accounting system, called 'Bandra Books', to draw off public funds in DHFL by expending money to fictitious entities as retail loans.

The bank has alleged that the Wadhawan brothers in criminal conspiracy with others faked and concealed facts, and executed a criminal breach of trust to defraud the consortium by defaulting on loan repayments from May 2019 onwards.

DHFL account book audit showed that the firm allegedly committed financial irregularities, fabricated books, round-tripped funds and diverted funds to "create assets for Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan" using public money.