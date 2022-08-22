DHFL Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Chhota Shakeel's Aide Ajay Nawandar

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has rejected the bail plea of Chhota Shakeel's aide, Ajay Ramesh Nawandar, who was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the alleged multi-crore DHFL bank fraud case. This case is about an alleged bank fraud of Rs 34,615 crore by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

While dismissing the bail petition, Special Judge Vishal Gogne said, “In the present facts, the Court is inclined to decline the bail not because the offences are economic in nature but on account of the investigation into the present offences being intricate, the accused prima facie being complicit at some stage of the handling/diversion of the humongous funds originating from the loans, a strong likelihood of him tampering with evidence and the foreseeable possibility of him influencing witnesses if admitted to bail."

CBI Arrests Chhota Shakeel's Aide

In the month of July, the CBI arrested businessman Ajay Ramesh Nawandar from Mumbai after conducting searches at Nawandar's premises where it recovered a large collection of uber-luxury watches worth crores of rupees, including Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Cartier, Omega, Hublot, Michael Kors, and two paintings worth Rs 33 crore. Republic Media Network also accessed exclusive pictures of watches seized from Nawandar's residence.

#LIVE on This Is Exclusive | CBI questions Chota Shakeel's alleged aide regarding funds allegedly diverted by Wadhawans, sources inform. @shawansen details proceeds of crime in India's biggest fraud case.



Watch here-https://t.co/xwJgyiGoMe pic.twitter.com/22AaABvwCo — Republic (@republic) July 9, 2022

The valuable items allegedly belonged to former DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan and former director of the company Dheeraj Wadhawan, who allegedly defrauded banks to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency.

These were allegedly purchased using the proceeds of the scam and had been kept at Nawandar's premises to evade recovery and seizure by enforcement agencies. As per the investigation by the CBI, Nawandar was acting as a conspirator aiding the Wadhawans to hide the proceeds of the crime and was in the process to dispose off the items when he was arrested by the agency.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI