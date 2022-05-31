DHFL-Yes Bank Fraud Case: ABIL Chairman Avinash Bhosale Sent To CBI Custody Until June 8

Avinash Bhosale, the chairman of Pune-based real estate group Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited (ABIL), has been remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody until June 8 in the DHFL-Yes Bank case by a special court in Mumbai.

On Thursday, CBI arrested Bhosale in an alleged corruption case involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Kapil Wadhawan of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). The agency suspects that illicit funds were routed through several real estate firms based in Maharashtra.

According to CBI, Bhosale's companies received over Rs 68.82 crores from DHFL without providing any services. The agency said that the custody of Bhosale was needed to unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy and to know the end use of the diverted public funds.

Before arresting Bhosale, the CBI had conducted searches at the premises of noted builders of Maharashtra on April 30 as a part of an investigation into the case. Premises linked to Bhosale were also searched during the operation.

Recently, CBI had arrested builder Sanjay Chhabria, a director of Radius Estate and Developers Private Limited and Raghuleela Builders Private Limited, in the case. He is accused of defaulting on repayment of term loans and overdraft facility from Yes Bank.

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case

The CBI alleged that the former promoter and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, was involved in a criminal conspiracy with DHFL promoter and director Kapil Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial kickbacks to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

According to the FIR filed by CBI, the scam took place between April and June 2018, when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short term debentures of scam-hit DHFL. In return, Wadhawan allegedly "paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loans.