Dhirendra Shastri's Brother Booked For Pointing Gun At People During Wedding Function

An FIR was filed against Shaligram Garg, the brother of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham for allegedly using abusive language, pointing a gun, and threatening the father of a girl during a wedding function in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The FIR was filed by the Bamitha police under sections 294, 323, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the SC/ST Act.

Dhirendra Shashtri’s brother creates ruckus, uses abusive language

The matter pertains to the viral video in which Shaligram Garg can be seen using foul language and threatening with a gun in a wedding function on February 11, in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district. He also allegedly threatened the complainant.

The police complaint was filed by the bride's father and subsequently a team was formed by the police to probe the video. Police said, efforts are on to arrest the accused.

According to the FIR, the complainant said it was around 12 am February 11, “Shaligram Garg arrived at the tent erected in front of my house and started abusing. He said why are you playing songs with such a loud volume and then brandishing a gun he started threatening and pushing people around. However, nobody was injured. He damaged the chairs in the tent. Shaligram also threatened to kill us if we don't follow his instructions. Subsequently I and others convinced him to go back.”

