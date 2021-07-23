Dhruva Kargil Ride Reaches Srinagar Ahead Of Vijay Diwas; Dedicates To The Brave Sodiers

To mark the significant day of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' the Indian Army led by Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi is carrying out a bike rally which began on Thursday, July 22 from Udhampur. The participants will be soon reaching Srinagar and meanwhile, the Lieutenant General talked exclusively to Republic, where he talked about several topics including the operation that was carried out by him during that time. Stressing upon credit that needs to be given to those soldiers who lost their lives, the Lieutenant General said that the 'operation feels like yesterday'.

YK Joshi revealed that recently he had reached the Batra top to pay homage to Captain Vikram Batra.

I decided to take up this challenge, I am driving a bike now after 30-35 years. On 7th of July I had gone over Batra Top on Sukhoi to pay my homeage to Captain Vikram Batra, my commander and today we are taking up this ride to go all the way to Drass to pay homeage to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during operation Vijay.

"Those days I can never forget so while now today it is 22 years it feels like it was yesterday so each and every stone, boulder and peak which is there in Drass sort of reminds me of the operation very very vividly, the credit goes to all the brave soldiers who were there upfront to make the dream come true.

'Dhruva Kargil Ride'

On Thursday, July 22, Y K Joshi led the bike rally and addressed the media where he talked about the homage that India is paying to the martyrs and his colleagues.

While speaking to the reporters at the event, the Lt General expressed his happiness that the nation does not only recognizes the brave soldiers but also remembers them.