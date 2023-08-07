Dhua Hi Dhua Hai, Kuch Na Hua Hai: Anurag Thakur On NewsClick's Chinese Funding Scandal

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, on Monday ramped up his attack on the Congress party over the recent exposé regarding the Chinese funding scam in relation to Indian media, NewsClick. Launching a dig at the grand old party, Thakur alleged the Congress and other opposition parties of supporting anti-India campaigns run by such organisations and said, “Dhua Hi Dhua Hai, Kuch Na Hua Hai (There’s just smoke and nothing has really happened).”

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of China for supporting the anti-India agenda-led Chinese government, the Union Minister said, “The funding started in efforts to create a narrative regarding China’s growth across the world, but the Congress party witnessed it as chance to ruin India’s image.”

“In 2021, we exposed NewsClick as to how foreign propaganda is against India. In this anti-India campaign, Congress and other opposition parties came in their support... Chinese companies were funding NewsClick through Mogul Neville Roy Singham but their salesmen were some people from India, who came in their support when action was taken against them," Thakur added.

Further launching a “Dhua Hi Dhua Hai, Kuch Na Hua Hai” jibe at the Congress and Chinese government, the Union minister said that they tried every possible means to hamper the image of India across the nation and world, but no fruitful results were reaped.

Indian media scandal

In what is being termed as the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the ruling BJP government on the basis of New York Times report alleged a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. Escalating the issue, the saffron camp also raised the issue in Parliament with the demand that the allegations should be investigated.

As per the report published in the New York Times, “web” of Chinese government propaganda has been sown through various funding seedlings across media companies. The report further added, in context of India, the report alleges that Newsclick, which is already under the ED radar, was given Chinese government “talking points” in addition to a Beijing link to funding.