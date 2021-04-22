Diabetes, Hypertension & COVID: India's Leading Medical Experts Answer FAQs Amid Surge

Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions on Diabetes, Hypertension & COVID to India's leading medical practitioners- Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman of Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative medicine from Medanta, Dr Aparna Jaswal, Director of Cardiology, Fortis Heart Institute and Dr Anil Bhoraskar, Diabetologist from Asian Heart Institute, Raheja.

Q1. What preventive routine can be adopted for COVID-19 patients with hypertension? Those suffering from COVID with hypertension and diabetes as co-morbidities, when do they need to go to the hospital? Dr Arvinder Singh Soin answers.

The obvious thing for patients with prolonged-hypertension and or diabetes to do is to control their diabetes when so if their diabetes is well controlled then the risk to them of any kind of infection including COVID is minimised. COVID people who have long-standing diabetes or hypertension more than 10 years or five years then the threshold for going to the hospital should be lower. Uncontrolled diabetic or hypertensive or both, even if you have slightly lesser COVID symptoms you should definitely be in touch with your physician.

Q2. Are symptoms/escalation more acute/common for COVID patients with hypertension/ diabetes? How to keep blood sugar in control while being COVID positive? What to do if there's a spike? Dr Aparna Jaswal answers.

It goes without saying that people who have comorbidities need to exercise more caution when they have COVID-19. We have already realised that the implications of this disease are much more severe in patients who are elderly or who have comorbidities, hypertension and diabetes. So patients who develop COVID-19 and have a baseline comorbidity need to seek medical attention more quickly. However, we need to understand that there should not be panic stricken when we get COVID-19. It is important to connect with your doctor get your test done and follow the routine investigation of the treatment as advised by your general physician.

Q3. How to keep blood pressure in check while being COVID positive? What to do if there's a spike? As a COVID patient, does one have to suspend regular hypertension/diabetes medicines? Dr Arvinder Singh Soin answers.

Absolutely not. No medication for diabetes, hypertension or any other chronic disease should be held during COVID. Your regular medication you must have and that’s a must you do not leave any medication and that you eat regularly in case of a spike. I can’t really give you this advice, they need to call their general physician because they understand their symptoms.

Q4. When should one consider steroids? What is the fallout in patients with diabetes? Diabetes and COVID positive: what to look out for? Dr Aparna Jaswal answers.

We must understand that COVID-19 has basically three ways of presenting and progressing- it’s either a mild or moderate or severe. What is your disease one must leave this to the judgement of the doctor to understand-- when should I begin steroids or when should I begin blood thinner. Please do not self-medicate during COVID-19.

Q5. On Diabetes and Hypertension, what should people with breathlessness during and after being COVID positive do? What does one do long term and what should they be mindful of? Dr Anil Bhoraskar answers.

Whenever you have COVID, your other comorbidities come up more in terms of symptoms and its presentation. They also need equal attention. For example, if a patient is admitted with COVID and he needs 6 L of oxygen. His feeling of breathlessness is either due to the disease may be due to underlying bronco or due to anxiety. A good clinical examination be able to differentiate between whether the symptom is due to your underlying conditions, COVID or due to our co-morbidity.

Q6. Amid efforts to save oxygen, which person needs oxygen the most? Dr Arvinder Singh Soin answers.