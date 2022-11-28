Dibrugarh Uni Students Stage Sit-in Protest On Campus; Demand Justice For Ragging Victim

As shocking details emerge every minute in the Dibrugarh ragging case, where a first-year university student jumped off from his two-storeyed hostel building on November 26 to save himself from the alleged torture in the premises, several students staged a sit-in protest in front of the administrative building of the Dibrugarh University in Assam. The protesting students demanded justice and also stringent action against the perpetrators who assaulted and mentally harassed the victim, who has been identified as Anand Sharma.

'We demand justice': Students of Dibrugarh University

One of the third-semester students of the university said, "Anand Sharma is our junior and we received the information of him jumping from the building yesterday evening. He is a first-year student of M.Com. We got to know that he was mentally and physically tortured by seniors in the hostel. He was assaulted to the level that he jumped from the hostel building. He took the decision of jumping from the building as it was a safer option for him than staying in the hostel premises."

"We don't want ragging in Dibrugarh University. We enter the premises after signing the anti-ragging certificate while taking admission. Our parents let us study at the university on the basis of that (anti-ragging) certificate. His parents must be going through a lot as Anand Sharma is currently in ICU," the student further said.

'Authorities should take a solid decision'

Another fellow mate of the victim said, "All the students have gathered here for Anand. The unfortunate incident took place on November 26. He is critically injured and is currently in ICU. He became a victim of ragging on the hostel premises. The incident has hampered Anand's life and the image of the university has also receded. In the future, students will think twice before taking admission in Dibrugarh University."

"Warden should be asked how ex-students reached hostel premises and conducted illegal activities. Students who are not a part of the current session are still on the premises. They create trouble for junior students here. Anand's family sent him to this university with some hope. Authorities should take a solid decision and punish the culprits," a student during the sit-in protest said.

Victim's Old Complaint Letter To Warden Accessed

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed a complaint letter written by the victim on November 17, days before the incident, to his hostel warden stating that he was being harassed by the seniors.

In his letter to the hostel warden, Anand Sharma said, "I beg to state that I am facing many issues with context to ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you to handle this issue at your own level and put me out of misery (sic)." Further in his letter, Sharma mentioned the names of ten students from various departments who allegedly took the first step in the ragging acts against him.