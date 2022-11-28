Dibrugarh Univ Student Hospitalised After Allegedly Ragged By Seniors; CM Takes Stock

An incident of the menace of ragging has come to light from Assam's Dibrugarh when a student studying at Dibrugarh University jumped off from his two-storeyed hostel building to save himself from the alleged ragging done by the seniors.

The incident took place on Sunday, November 27, when a Dibrugarh University student identified as Anand Sharma jumped off from the second floor of the hostel where he was residing, to rescue himself from the alleged ragging by his seniors. The student was critically injured and was shifted to a private hospital where he has been admitted to ICU. As of now, the condition of the victim remains critical.

#BREAKING | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues a statement following an alleged case of ragging at Dibrugarh University; says 'efforts on to nab the accused.'

Notably, the victim's family has lodged a formal police complaint in this matter. Authorities have also said that the investigation has been launched and they will take strict action against the culprits on the run.

'Say NO to ragging': Assam CM Himanata Sarma

Taking the stock of this incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that efforts are on to nab the accused behind the alleged ragging case. The Assam Chief Minister also said that a close watch is being maintained and follow-up actions are being coordinated with the district administration. He also urged students to say "NO to ragging".

"Close watch maintained & follow-up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, and the victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," CM Sarma tweeted.