Dibrugarh Varsity Expels 4 Students For Ragging; Will Be Unable To Enroll For Next 3 Years

The Dibrugarh University on Wednesday expelled four students for the alleged ragging of a first-semester M.Com student Anand Sharma, who jumped from his two-storeyed hostel building to save himself from the alleged ragging. He is presently battling for his life at the hospital.

Pusang Kham Baruah, Galob Deka, Mousom Phukan and Kamaleswar Chutia have been expelled from the university and will not be able to get admission for the next three years in any university in India, the official statement said.

The official notice said, "In pursuance of the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on 30th November 2022 and after the establishment of guilt and in consideration of the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS) the following student of Dibrugarh University is imposed the punishment as per the Clause 7 (B) (IX) of Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures - "Expulsion from the Institution and consequent debarring from admission to any other Institution for three years" with immediate effect."

Sharma was seriously injured after he was tortured brutally and then he jumped from the second floor to save himself from ragging on November 27.

His mother had filed a police complaint alleging that her son was mentally and physically tortured by his seniors. Police have arrested at least six accused in the case.

Police to investigate whether Dibrugarh varsity tried to cover up ragging incident: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of the university in the alleged ragging and asked police to probe whether the varsity authorities had tried to cover it up.

"This is a serious offence. We will not tolerate any such incident. The cabinet has expressed dissatisfaction over the role played by the university. There has definitely been neglect on their part. Police will investigate whether attempts were made by the varsity authorities to cover up the incident," he said.

"Action will be taken against the varsity authorities if it is found that they were complicit. It should be clear that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging," Sarma said.