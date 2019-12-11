Dibrugarh: Violent Protests And Bandh Against CAB Continue In Assam

Assam's Dibrugarh saw strong and violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as people took to streets, stopping people, burning vehicles as well as blocking the movement of traffic.

Trains diverted from Assam as protests turn violent

In view of the massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday canceled many trains and rescheduled a few that originate from the state. At least 14 trains have either been canceled, short terminated or diverted anticipating "disruptions in train movement," NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.