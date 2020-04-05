DICCI, Varsity Set Up Kitchen Services To Feed The Needy Amid Lockdown In Pune

In order to help the needy amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI) has set up a captive kitchen in collaboration with the College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) in their hostel mess to provide food to the underprivileged people. Through their initiative, the DICCI has managed to provide around 2000 meals to people across Pune benefitting over 1600 individuals and over 100 families.

Now in their latest efforts, the DICCI has decided to prepare ration kits with necessary food provisions. These 5kg kits are designed for a family of four people and consist of 2kgs of Rice, 2kgs of atta, 500gm of dal, 250gms of masala and 250gms of salt.

The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) is an Indian association based in Pune that encourages business enterprises for Dalits. Founded in 2005 by Milind Kamble, it helps fuel the spirit of entrepreneurship among Dalit youths. It has entrepreneurs from across various fields, such as manufacturing (sectors such as chemicals, agri-products, frozen foods, plastics, textiles, pest control, metals and metallurgy, marine engineering, solar energy, sugar refining), construction and services (health care, hospitality industries, education, and international trade).

Through its latest initiative, the DICCI has managed to prepare over five thousand kits. However, in order to reach more beneficiaries, they need to reach the capacity of at least ten thousand kits. If you would like to make a donation to the organization for their initiative, you can follow the guidelines provided in the infographic.

