Did Any Indian Think Indian Forces Wouldn't Hit Pakistan Back After The Pulwama Attack?

An attempt appears to have been made to somehow insert a question mark into the fateful events of February 2019 almost two years on; specifically on whether one needed to be let in on some form of secret information detrimental to national security to estimate that India was going to hit Pakistan back hard for the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have unleashed an official attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief in this regard, and Congress leaders, members of the Tukde gang and anti-Republic media appeared only too happy to dive in as force multipliers of the Pakistani narrative. Amid this, Republic, joined by numerous people around the country and online have raised a simple argument - did anyone ever doubt whether Indian forces would give Pakistan a befitting reply and avenge the Pulwama terror attack?

That a military option or some form of strike was being mulled after the Prime Minister gave the forces a free-hand to choose the manner of their reply appears to have been reported by many prominent news outlets in the same window of time.

1: TIMES OF INDIA SPOKE ABOUT ‘PRECISION STRIKES’ ON FEB 16, 2019

The article said, "The military options, short of going to war, could range from 'shallow' ground-based attacks and occupation of some height along the LoC to restricted but precision airstrikes against 'non-state targets' in PoK, senior military officers said. There is growing agreement in the security establishment that carefully-calibrated airborne strikes are among the most viable and effective options to teach a lesson to Pakistan, with the ground-based 'surgical strikes' of September 2016 having somewhat lost their element of surprise."

2: INDIA TODAY ARTICLE STATED 'ATTACK IS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME’ ON FEB 23, 2019

"As India ratchets up its diplomatic offensive to globally isolate Pakistan, withdrawing the Most Favoured Nation status and building up a case for a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, which would make it increasingly difficult for Pakistan’s struggling economy to raise loans, it is also preparing for a military option. Retribution for the attack is only a matter of time, army officials say. There are several reasons to suggest that this may be so."

Evidence 3: FIRSTPOST DELIBERATED AIR STRIKES IN PoK ON FEB 17, 2019

As the above stories demonstrate, it was but obvious that India would reply, and this was also evident from the fact that Pakistan was prepared for some form of attack, as revealed by its hapless Defence Minister following the IAF's attack wherein he cited the night-time and the sheer speed of India's strike as reasons for being able to do nothing about it.

Arnab Goswami's response to Imran Khan

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an official attack on Arnab, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief responded:

"It is interesting to see the Pakistani govt conspiracy against Republic come out in open now. Imran Khan - the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state - has been releasing statements against republic media network and me and has also made Pakistani foreign ministry do the same.

Let's be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position of Government of India. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian's mind that we would hit back. Which is exactly what we did and we are proud of it. Imran Khan on the contrary tried to deny Balakot but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct, legitimate and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism in Pulwama.

What shocks me today, however, is the open calibration between Vadra Congress & anti-Republic media to help govt of Pakistan and assist Pak and ISI. Every Indian wanted revenge for Pulwama, so for some in Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. People of India should never forget this shameless opportunism. It only hurts national interest. And when anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI & Imran Khan, we appeal to the anti-Republic channels to not officially joined hands with the ISI. Republic has and will single-handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative.

Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue. I am horrified that anti-Republic channel have joined hands with ISI, people of India will never forgive them. What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their (Pakistan's) designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious Mumbai police action against Republic, then everything is said and nothing much is left to be said.

People of India understand this. There's now overwhelming public support that we are receiving. Every minute there are messages & calls in our newsrooms. People of India are supporting us against Pakistan. To all those contacting us with messages of support, a big hug & thank you. We will fight this together."