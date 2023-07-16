Did Arvind Kejriwal Govt Ignore Key Meet To Curb Floods? Documents Point To Major Miss

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi did not hold a single meeting of the apex panel to discuss flood control measures and preparedness in the last two years. This came to light after the national capital battled a deluge after heavy rains across northern India led to floods in Delhi over the last week. Documents accessed by Republic show that not a single meeting of the top panel was convened in the last two years, even though such meetings are compulsory by the end of June for the issuance of flood control measures.

The documents also show that flood control orders were issued without the necessary meeting.

What's the purpose of the apex panel?

The apex panel, chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is supposed to plan, decide and implement the steps to be taken to deal with floods or drainage and congestion. The operations include monitoring danger levels, flashing warnings and acting on first warnings.

The first warning is issued after water discharge from Hathni Kund exceeds one lakh cusecs and discharge from Najafgarh drain exceeds 35,000 cusecs.

The second warning is issued when water from Hathnikund exceeds three lakh cusecs and discharge from Najafgarh drain exceeds 70,000 cusecs.

The third warning is sounded when water from Hathnikund exceeds five lakh cusecs and discharge from Najafgarh goes past one lakh cusec. This is the point where assistance is called on to safeguard vulnerable points and low-lying areas.

Who constitutes the key flood panel?

The high-powered committee, chaired by the Delhi chief minister, consists of all GNCTD ministers, members of Parliament from Delhi, four members of the Delhi legislative assembly and senior officials, including those from the India Meteorological Department. The committee is expected to meet towards the end of June every year before the onset of monsoon to review the situation and pass a flood control order every year.

What do the documents show?

The documents show Arvind Kejriwal did not convene the mandatory meeting even though the revenue department moved a file to the effect on June 19, 2023. Kejriwal is said to have not convened this meeting last year either.

On a file moved by the district magistrate of the East district, who is the nodal officer of the apex committee, on June 19, 2023, the divisional commissioner, who is also the convenor of the committee, requested Kejriwal on June 21 to suggest a suitable date and time for the mandatory meeting of the apex panel in the last week of June. The file is said to have been submitted through revenue minister Atishi.

The file is said to have been returned four days later on June 26 to Atishi with a note that read: "Hon'ble CM has desired that Hon'ble Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting," of the apex committee that is typically chaired by the chief minister.

Did the meeting take place at all?

After the file was returned, Atishi's officer on special duty (OSD) instructed the divisional commissioner to hold a short meeting for the release of the Flood Control Order of 2023. This meeting, however, was not a meeting of the apex panel.

On June 27, the district magistrate's office issued a notice for a short meeting to be held on June 30. However, even this meeting did not happen. On July 5, the DM's office issued a notice again for a meeting on July 6. But the meeting did not take place at all.