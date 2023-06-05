Did Bihar Bridge Collapse Or Was It Destroyed? Tejashwi Claims 'serious Defects'

After an under-construction bridge fell into the Ganga river in Bihar on Monday, the state's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the falling down of the bridge was a planned demolition and not a collapse. Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said there were 'serious defects' in the design of the bridge. The statement came after videos of the collapse went viral on social media prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to call for the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as Tejashwi Yadav.

The bridge, known as the Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge, collapsed on Sunday, June 4, for the second time after three pillars of the under-construction bridge subsided. The same bridge had collapsed last year as well in April following a storm. The bridge was intended to link the Khagaria district with Bhagalpur.

Explaining the decision to demolish the bridge, Tejashwi Yadav said, “A portion of this bridge collapsed last year. I strongly raised it in my capacity as the then Leader of the Opposition. Upon coming to power, we ordered an inquiry and sought expert opinion.”

“We approached IIT-Roorkee for its expertise in construction matters to conduct a study. It is yet to come up with a final report. However, the experts have informed us that there were some serious defects with the design of the bridge and therefore we decided to demolish it," Yadav said.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav’s statement came after the BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the bridge collapse that was under construction since 2015. Accusing the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of corruption, the saffron party demanded a probe into the matter.

BJP attacks Bihar govt

Reacting to the bridge collapse, the BJP slammed the Nitish Kumar government for tragedy and accused it of running a corrupt government. Hitting out at the Bihar government, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “The bridge being built on the river Ganga between Sultanganj and Khagaria of Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsed. In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020. This bridge has fallen for the second time.”

“Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognizance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country,” the tweet added.

आज बिहार में भागलपुर के सुल्तानगंज और खगड़िया के बीच गंगा नदी पर बन रहा पुल भरभरा कर गिर गया। 2015 में नीतीश कुमार ने इस पुल का उद्घाटन किया था जिसका निर्माण 2020 तक पूरा होना था।



ये पुल दूसरी बार गिरा है। क्या नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव इस घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए तुरंत… pic.twitter.com/A08lE0THbk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2023

Following Malviya’s tweet, Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, came out with a tweet and said that much of the construction work of the bridge took place "during the tenures of Mangal Pandey, Nand Kishore Yadav and Nitin Nabin" as road construction ministers and asked whether the BJP would, therefore, take the blame.