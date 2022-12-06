Did Mann Lie About Goldy Brar's Detention? Gangster In 'interview' Says 'all Just Rumours'

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that gangster and prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case Goldy Brar has been arrested, a YouTuber has posted an interview in which someone claiming to be Brar says that "these are all just rumours.

In a telephonic conversation with a YouTuber, Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar said that he was never detained in the United States. Moreover, he claimed that he was in Canada and then in the US but now has moved to another country.

Goldy Brar's 'interview' with YouTuber

YouTuber: Punjab CM confirmed that you are being detained in the US?

Goldy Brar: These are all just rumours, I had already left the country.

YouTuber: So, are you stating that you are not in America and you have already left the country?

Goldy Brar: Yes, yes. I have already left America a long time back. Detain or interrogation nothing such happened to me. These are all rumours.

On December 2, Mann confirmed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad that Brar had been detained by police in California and that he would "definitely be brought to India". The Punjab CM claimed that Brar will be in the custody of the Punjab Police "very soon".

Bhagwant Mann has become the target of the opposition parties over his claim of the detention of Brar.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had asked the Punjab Director General of Police to confirm the news of the detention of the gangster in the US, stressing that he did not trust the statement of Mann on the matter. He accused CM of lying to the people.

Earlier, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had also requested the Punjab Police chief to clear the air on the detention of Brar.