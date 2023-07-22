Did NCW Ignore Manipur Violence Plaints Till Video Surfaced? Rights Body Denies Inaction

The nationwide outrage after the video of two women being paraded naked in the state of Manipur by a mob has brought the state government under huge criticism. Action taken by the state police and the state government after the 78-days-old incident video surfaced on social media has put both the Manipur government and the police in the palisade itself. Additionally, the action in the matter, which came after 35 days of the registration of the FIR, witnessed the arrest of only four accused so far, even though a mob comprising a large number of people is visible in the video. However, neither the state government nor the state police is ready to talk on their accountability, much like the National Commision for Women (NCW), which has been levelled with some serious allegations in the matter.

It is being alleged that more than a month before the horrific video of the two women being paraded naked and assaulted publicly in Manipur went viral, few activists had reportedly informed the NCW in June that such an incident had happened. Claims are also being made that the commission was not only informed about this case but was also made aware about other brutal instances of rape, kidnapping, lynching, immolation and killing in the strife-torn state, but the NCW kept sitting on those complaints. Surprisingly, NCW chief Rekha Sharma also admitted receiving complaints regarding the issue.

Several letters were reportedly written to the NCW on various incidents

As reported by news agency PTI, the letters written by the activist to the NCW had appealed to take action in the six incidents of violence against women from the Kuki tribe listed by them. The incidents were listed based upon testimonies of victims and survivors of physical and sexual assaults shared with the activists including the incident that detailed the entire horror incident with the two women on May 4. But, the NCW, which takes suo-motu cognisance on lots of crimes against women, allegedly failed to act in this matter.

Amid all the questions, which are being raised on the NCW, the commission has said that they are not on the wrong side and did everything possible to ensure that there is action. The NCW claimed that they took suo-motu cognizance after the May 4 incident went viral on July 19 and immediately reached out to the Manipur authorities repeatedly, but they didn’t hear from them.

We took suo-motu cognisance, claims NCW chief

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that after the NCW came to know about the incidents, it immediately reached out to the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Director General of Police (DGP) in May itself. Sharma said, “We also received complaints in June from two people, who are essentially not from Manipur. While one was from Hyderabad, the other was from outside India. They wrote numbers of complaints from Manipur and we immediately forwarded them to the DGP and the CS.”

“Yesterday, when the video came on social media, we took suo-motu cognizance into the matter and wrote to the CS and the DGP and also talked personally to them. Today also, I talked to the Chief Minister and asked him to ensure action. So, it is wrong that to say that NCW was sitting on the complaint. I think there are some people who are there to malign the NCW and the government. Again I want to clarify that as the complaint came to us, we forwarded it to the government of Manipur to ensure action,” the NCW president said.

CM assures exemplary action against accused

Earlier, tension mounted in the state of Manipur and evoked a wide-spread anger across the nation after the May 4 spine-chilling video surfaced on social media on July 19, which showed two women from one of the warring communities of Manipur being paraded naked by a mob of men and allegedly sexually assaulting them. Officials claim that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and search for other accused is on.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the other hand has been reiterating that all the accused will be nabbed and exemplary action against those involved in the horrific act will be taken. However, he doesn’t appear to be holding any accountability on himself, his government or the state police for not taking any action into the matter for more than 2.5 months until the video goes viral.