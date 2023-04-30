Did PM's Mann Ki Baat Bring Behavioural Change In People? Know What IFC Research Says

Speaking on the report on the impact of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), Axis My India, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Amit Kapoor, Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme brought behavioural change among people with the kind of exchanges with the listeners during the show.

"It made a huge sense for us to understand the impact it creates, we found unique things as we went along. We saw behavioural change in people with the kind of conversations that PM Modi had with them. About 100 million people heard these conversations. These conversations discussed topics that mattered to citizens," he said while speaking to the agency.

Pradeep Gupta, knowledge partner in the research and founder and chief managing director of ‘Axis My India,' an Indian polling agency, hailed the monthly radio show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann Ki Baat, and underscored how "communication, conviction, and transformation," the major elements of the radio show, have brought behavioural changes in the world’s largest democracy.

"We are a research team. We tried to understand the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people. We went to the north, south, east, and west, including Assam, Ranchi, Delhi, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Bombay, and Uttar Pradesh, to analyse the impact of the show. It is difficult to bring about behavioural change among the masses, and people do not change until it’s beneficial. Speaking of Mann Ki Baat, with its three elements of communication, conviction, and transformation, brought about a change. When I say communication, who is communicating and how it is being done have a great role to play."

Talking of case studies, he added, "When I talk about Betul in Madhya Pradesh, people were not ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine until PM Modi spoke about it during one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Following that Within a short period, the whole village took the vaccine. We have seen how a lady in Ranchi changed the notion of toilets. We saw how water purification helped in Goa."

100th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 a.m. today. In a historic moment, the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters. It will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber.