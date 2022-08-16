At a time when FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was just 2 months away, host country India was not only stripped of its right to hold the event but also the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended with immediate effect on August 16. It has now come to light that Praful Patel, the ousted AIFF chief, had written a letter to FIFA intimitating the international governing body of association football FIFA of certain developments here in India.

Republic has accessed a letter written by AIFF, in which the body had elaborated on how Patel had told FIFA that the Supreme Court's intervention may be a 'third-party intervention'.

"We have learnt that the ex-President of this Federation, Mr Praful Patel (who is also a Member of the FIFA Council) had immediately written to the FIFA president on 23.05.2022 following his removal intimating you that a suspension is a likelihood as FIFA-AFC would treat the Court's intervention as a third party involvement," AIFF said.

#FIFABanScandal | Did Praful Patel hurt Indian sport for self-interest? Tune in to watch the sensational details here - https://t.co/sPbkSVTRFD pic.twitter.com/DOWx820nFt — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

The AIFF letter said, 'it perhaps would not be appropriate for a person who has profited from presiding over Indian football for over 16 years without any tenure limits or other controls to suggest that the federation be suspended merely because he has been removed from the post he had illegally occupied.'

'Indian football has a small group of detractors who seek to serve themselves at the cost of the sport and its players who are dear to all of us. We have faced instances in the past when some of these had sought to mislead institutions to undermine the proper functioning of the AIFF', it added.

Stemming of 'Third party interference' allegation

Praful Patel, who had been at the helm of all the decision-making for AIFF for 16 years, was relieved by Supreme Court in May 2022, as he had completed the maximum permitted tenure of 12 years as per the Sports Code. In the same month, the apex court appointed a CoA to manage AIFF- to frame the Consitution and to hold elections.

In June, a team of FIFA-AFC had visited the country after which the world body had set strict deadlines to approve the new constitution by July 31 and to hold elections by September 15. The CoA had assured the world body to meet the set deadlines, as per the national sports code, FIFA, and AFC statutes.

CoA submitted a draft to the Supreme Court and stated that the electoral college will have representatives from 36 state associations and 36 eminent football players from all over India — 24 male and 12 female. FIFA is however alright with the executive committee having 25 per cent former players as Co-opted members.

When extensive discussions were going on for the past few days between all stakeholders, including FIFA-AFC, AIFF, CoA, and the Sports Ministry, out of the blue, on August 6, 2022, FIFA threatened the suspension of AIFF citing third-party interference'. Then on August 16, the world body issued a statement which read, "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes."

CoA expresses shock over FIFA's decision

After FIFA's ban on AIFF, the CoA also issued a statement, reading, "The CoA is surprised by the world body’s decision to slap the suspension on Indian Football in the midst of discussions going on among all stakeholders to find the best possible solution in the current situation. The fact that while the letter dated August 15, 2022, from FIFA stated that Indian Football, was being suspended from August 14, 2022, the discussions between the world body and all stakeholders in India were in full swing till late in the day on August 15, 2022."

The CoA appointed by the Supreme Court of India filed a contempt petition in the apex court against former Praful Patel, accusing him of “impliedly” admitting to having “arranged” a letter from FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) threatening a ban on India.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to hear the matter on August 17.