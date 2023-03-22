Did Zonta Infratech Violate Waste Management Agreement Signed With Kochi Corporation?

An alleged case of violation has come to light, revealing how Zonta Infratech violated its contract with Kochi Corporation regarding waste management. According to documents obtained by Republic, Zonta Infratech, which had been assigned the task of handling the waste management at the Brahmapuram plant in Kochi, had allegedly sublet a significant part of the work to a subcontractor, Arash Meenakshi Envirocare.

As per the information accessed by Republic, Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech neither had its own manpower nor equipment to manage waste at the designated site in Brahmapuram, and it used a third party to do the task that was assigned to Zonta Infratech.

The German partner of Zonta Infrotech, Patrick Bauer, told Republic that the German company is merely into the production of waste bins and holds no expertise in waste management or biomining.

Zonta Infratech sublets project given by Kochi Corporation to a subcontractor?

The agreement with certificate number KA57684329141814T was signed on November 20, 2021, and had an e-stamp value of 100 rupees. An interesting fact of the matter is that the proprietary firm that claims to be based in Bhubaneshwar was registered only a week before the signing of the contract with Zonta. Notably, the total value of work was estimated to be Rs 22.5 crores, per the contract order.

After receiving the contract from the corporation, Zonta awarded the contract to Arash Meenakshi at a rate of Rs 450 per unit (cum) to bio mine 5 lakh units of waste in zones 1, 2, and 3 of the waste treatment area in Brahmapuram. As per the information gained by Republic TV, the work scope stated that the contractor had to mandatorily process 70,000 units of waste per month to be eligible for payment.

The contract reveals that Arash Meenakshi was responsible for bio-mining 2800 cubic meters of waste every day. Zonta, however, had violated the contract with the corporation that it entered into with Kochi Corporation on September 6, 2021, by subletting the contract without the written approval of the Engineer in Charge of Kochi Corporation, as per Clause 35 of the agreement.

Earlier, the mayor of Kochi Corporation, Anil Kumar, had confirmed to the media that no written approval had been given by the engineer in charge. Also, it was found that Arash Meenakshi was to provide two Kleeman machines, an RDF bailing machine, a mobile screen, six excavators, and 12 dump trucks at the site, along with a total of 26 employees.

The document obtained by Republic reveals that Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech did not have the manpower or human resources to manage waste at Brahmapuram, and it simply acted as a facilitator in this contract, received under the contract named "Rehabilitation of Municipal Solid Waste Dumpsite at Brahmapuram."

A journalist from Republic tried to contact the managing director of Zonta Infratech, Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai. When asked about the details of the work order, he initially stated he was unaware of any subcontracting. and further said that the contract with Arash Meenakshi was only to get trucks and Hitachi. He, however, dismissed such claims, calling them "fake".

He insisted Republic read the tender document and scope of work and signed off by saying this is not a bio mining project alone. Later, he added, he got Arash Meenakshi through a tender. When pressed for further comment, Rajkumar chose not to respond.