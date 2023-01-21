‘Didn’t Give Parole,’ Says Haryana Minister, As Ram Rahim Set To Walk Out Of Jail Again

Just three months after being granted parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail is likely to be released today on another parole.

Republic TV exclusively spoke to the Haryana Jail Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala. He said the government doesn’t give parole but only implements the decision of the competent authority.

Notably, Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples. Earlier he was also convicted on various charges on two occasions in 2019 and 2021.

#BREAKING | Republic speaks to Haryana Jail Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala on the parole given to rapist Ram Rahim. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/l6sOrpiYP1 — Republic (@republic) January 21, 2023

‘We didn't give parole’: Jail Minister

Ranjit Singh Chautala said, “We didn't give (the parole), our work is of the Jail Ministry. We are given a written order, whenever a conviction ruling is passed by the district or session court. Thereafter the convicted person has the right to move a parole or a furlough application through us. We send it to the competent authority.” Chautala added that the Jail Ministry passed on the parole request to the divisional commissioner, who sends the decision to the district magistrate (DM), who then sends the bail bond and the release order to the ministry.

‘Parole as per rules’: Rohtak Divisional Commissioner

According to the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 40-day parole as per the rules. It is likely that the rape convict Gurmeet Singh will be out on parole from Rohtak Jail on Saturday (January 21) as the paperwork for his parole is likely to be completed soon.

"Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district, has been granted 40-day parole. The paperwork is yet to be completed. He is likely to be released from prison on the 21st of January," police sources said.

Rapist Ram Rahim presided over several online ‘Satsangs’ at the Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh during his previous parole in October - November. Some of these online gatherings were also attended by BJP leaders. As per PTI, citing sources Ram Rahim is likely to take part in the birth anniversary festivities of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25.

