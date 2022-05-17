'Didn't Leak Info On Gyanvapi Survey': Ajay Mishra On Being Removed As Court Commissioner

In his first response after being sacked as advocate commissioner of the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex by a Varanasi court, Ajay Mishra claimed that he did not leak any information that reveals the secrecy of the matter.

"I have not done anything that reveals the secrecy of the matter. I was removed because of the allegations of Advocate Vishal Singh. I will respect the Court order. Whatever has happened is only because of Vishal," Mishra told ANI.

A local court on Tuesday removed advocate Ajay Mishra as commissioner of the survey on grounds of alleged non-cooperation. The court also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey. The report will now be submitted by Vishal Singh.

In the court, it was alleged that Ajay Mishra leaked information to the media. Vishal Singh complained against Mishra following which the court ordered the latter's removal.

A local court on Monday had ordered the sealing of a pond in the mosque complex after the lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners' claimed a Shivling was found there during the videography survey. However, a mosque management committee member has disputed the claim.

Gyanvapi row

The survey was conducted by three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers from both sides, an assistant and a videography team from May 14 to May 16.

The masjid is situated next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, and a group of women filed a petition for permission to worship before the Hindu gods idols on the mosque's exterior walls.

Another petition which contends that the entire mosque complex belongs to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is pending in the court since 1991.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has called for an urgent meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday. AIMPLB will discuss issues, including Gyanvapi Masjid, Tipu Sultan Masjid and others. The board will also decide its future course of action.