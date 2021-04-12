'Didn't Misbehave, Only Asked': MP Congress MLA Sharma Not Sorry For Making Doctor Resign

Two days after a senior doctor in Madhya Pradesh submitted his resignation after former minister and sitting Congress MLA PC Sharma allegedly misbehaved with him following a patient's death at JP Hospital in Bhopal, Sharma spoke to Republic TV and claimed that he did not misbehave with the doctor.

PC Sharma said, "I have not misbehaved. I have just asked him about the death of patients. Patients are dying, and that was a government hospital. Doctors don't speak to patients, not to MLA. If doctors don't receive calls of an MLA, what about normal people? I was just asking about the mismanagement."

A few days ago, a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Congress leaders PC Sharma and Yogendra Chouhan shouting at Dr. Yogendra Shrivastava, the doctor who resigned.

Confirming the resignation, JP hospital civil surgeon Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava was quoted by PTI saying, "Our senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava has resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him. A patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward this morning. Dr. Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment, he died, following which some politicians misbehaved with the doctor."

MP CM Shivraj calls it 'Shameful'

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed disappointment over the 'shameful' episode and appealed to people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralizing them. He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be handled without cooperation.

CM Chouhan said, "It is very shameful that some people mistreated the doctors and hospital staff, thereby creating a ruckus at Bhopal's JP Hospital. No person has any right to mistreat our doctors. Due to today's incident, a senior doctor of JP Hospital was left extremely distressed and handed over his resignation. We are living in a civilized society. At this time, when there is a need to stand together, such a situation is neither in the public interest nor with this attitude COVID-19 can be tackled."