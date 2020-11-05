Didn't See Likes Of Arnab Arrest Even Then: Journalist P Rajan Who Was Jailed In Emergency

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest was strongly condemned by veteran journalist P Rajan. The journalist, who had been arrested during the Emergency, stated that he had not seen such an ‘atrocious act’ even during the Emergency. Rajan stated that the Maharashtra government was performing ‘clear vendetta’ that he said will backfire on them.

READ: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Meets Governor On Arnab's Arrest; Highlights Scathing MVA Report Card

Veteran journalist condemns Arnab Goswami’s arrest

In a video, P Rajan said, “The arrest of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami prima facie is an atrocious and malicious act of prosecution. It is not prosection but persecution as Arnab was toeing a particular line against Maharshtra government. Whether you like or not, he has every right as the citizen of the country to do it. Simply because the Maharashtra government did not like what he has exposed or supposed to have exposed has angered them."

"He has been arrested in a high-handed manner and his family members have been ill-treated. Such acts are atrocious and dangerous, threatening the freedom of the press. To compare this to any other act is simply non-sense," he added.

The journalist continued, "I have been a journalist for more than 60 years, and I have never seen such high-handed methods used by the police authoritieis against a journalist, not even in Emergency. I was arrested under the Defence of India rules during Emergency and I have not seen an atrocious behaviour on the part of the police authorities during Emergency. This is clear vendetta and ultimately it will boomerang on Maharashtra government.”

READ: Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Arnab In Judicial Custody; Focus On Raj Bhavan, HC

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted by police as they arrested him from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Raigad Police informed that the arrest was over a 2018 case that had been closed, but ‘re-opened’ amid the Mumbi Police’s witch-hunt against Republic Media Network without the court's nod. Arnab Goswami was taken to the Alibag police station and presented before the Alibag court, where he revealed details of further assault.

The court rejected the police custody plea and remanded him to judicial custody till November 18. The arrest was heavily criticised across the nation, right from condemnation by Home Minister Amit Shah and others, to numerous groups, like Army veterans’ group, taking to the streets in protest.

Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court for his bail, and the case is set to come for hearing on Thursday.

READ: Listen To LJP's Chirag Paswan on Arnab Goswami's Arrest: Why It's 'extremely Wrong'

READ: Akali Dal Calls Arnab Goswami's Assault & Arrest Attack On Democracy; Condemns Uddhav Govt