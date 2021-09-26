Diesel Prices Increase In India, Petrol Rate Remains Steady; Check Fuel Rates On Sept 26

With no sign of relief to the public, diesel prices across India have gone up from 23 to 27 paise per litre on Sunday, September 26. This is the second time that the fuel prices have witnessed a hike in over two months. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand steady at Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel with a revised price costs Rs 89.07 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices increased by 27 paise costing Rs 96.68 per litre and petrol stands at Rs 107.26.

Check out fuel prices in India for September 26

Mumbai

Diesel price: Rs 96.68 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre

New Delhi

Diesel price: Rs 89.07 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre

Bengaluru

Diesel price: Rs 94.534 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre

Kolkata

Diesel price: Rs 92.17 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price: Rs 97.19 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre

Patna

Diesel price: Rs 95.10 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel: Rs 89.48 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.30 per litre

Guwahati

Diesel: Rs 88.48 per litre

Petrol: Rs 97.05 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Diesel: Rs 95.61 per litre

Petrol: Rs 103.42 per litre

According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no major further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Hardeep Puri blames state govt over fuel price hike

On September 23, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri blamed the state governments for rising fuel prices in the country. Responding to petrol and diesel prices hike in India, the Union Minister said, "If your question is 'do you want the petrol prices to come down' then the answer is 'yes'. Now, if your question is 'why the petrol prices are not coming down', then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST."

During the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 17, stated that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST."

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)