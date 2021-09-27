Last Updated:

Diesel Prices Increase In India, Petrol Rate Remains Steady; Check Fuel Rates On Sept 27

Check petrol and diesel prices today in major cities of India. The price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission.

Petrol and diesel prices

After witnessing a major change in fuel prices in July, petrol prices have remained constant for more than two weeks now. However, as seen last week, there has been a further increase in the diesel prices as listed below. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices, the diesel prices remain constant. 

Earlier this month, a marginal drop in the prices of petrol and diesel was recorded. While petrol prices have been lowered by 13 to 15 paise per litre, diesel prices have dropped by about 15 paise per litre. Even though worldwide crude oil prices have remained down, state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) have maintained stable fuel prices in recent days. Read on to know today's price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices in major cities across the country

Petrol and diesel price in India for Monday, September 27

New Delhi

  • Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre

  • Diesel price: Rs 89.32 per litre

Mumbai

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 96.94 per litre 

Chennai

  • Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre 

  • Diesel price: Rs 93.93 per litre 

Kolkata 

  • Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 92.42 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 94.80 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: Rs 105.26 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 97.46 per litre

Patna

  • Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 95.40 per litre

GST Council Meeting

Earlier last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the GST Council meeting and held major discussions on fuel prices in India. During the meeting, the council turned down the proposal to include fuel prices under GST. Stating it's the wrong time, the council further said that several states have opposed adding petroleum products under GST.

Changes in fuel prices 

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since the month of May after completing Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. However, major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, saw minor changes in the period and are currently selling fuel at the highest ever rate. 

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges by the central and state governments.

