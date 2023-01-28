'Dig Our Graveyards, Will Go There:' PDP Leader Rashid Malik As J&K Issues Eviction Notice

The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an eviction notice to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Rashid Malik on Saturday to vacate the PDP office premises and residence, which is state land. "Failure to vacate the office will be subject to disciplinary action," said the J&K government.

In response to the notice, the son of PDP General Secretary Rashid Malik- Zulfikar Malik, said, "Dig our graveyards, and we will go there."

The J&K administration earlier in January issued an order regarding the eviction of encroachers from state land, including that under the Roshni scheme. This sparked vehement responses from a number of opposition groups, who organised demonstrations against the government at several locations throughout the UT in January.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the government's commissioner secretary, issued a circular on January 9 instructing the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that all encroachments on state land, including Roshni and Kahcharai (grazing) land, are removed by January 31.