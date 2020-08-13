Ex-Goa CM Kamat 'disturbed' At Face-masks Bearing Indian Flag; Appeals To PM Modi For Ban

With Independence Day just around the corner, Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put a ban on masks with the Tricolour and Ashoka Chakra printed on it, asking him to direct all states not to allow the sale of such masks.

He took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction at the sale of face-masks with the National flag on it and also posted a picture of the same on the microblogging platform ahead of the Independence day.

Disturbed by seeing this photo on Social Media. I urge @PMOIndia to issue directions to all States & Ban use of the Masks in Tricolour with Ashok Chakra. Let us all respect our National Flag. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. 🇮🇳 @INCGoa @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/x0gPToGT0P — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) August 12, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government has made the facemask compulsory to be worn when stepping out in public, a lot of designer masks have been available in the market. On the eve of the 74th Independence Day, however, although the Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the unfurling of the Tricolour, it has also advised and issued guidelines urging people to avoid large scale congregations and making use of technology to webcast the events to allow everyone to participate digitally instead of physically, and also urged the people to strictly make use of face masks and follow social distancing protocols.

India has at present reported, 23,29,638 COVID-19 cases, of which 6,48,948 cases are active while a massive 16,39,599 cases have been recovered, with the recovery rate improving to 70.38 percent and fatality rate falling to 1.98 percent. 46,091 people have died due to the virus. The lockdown has been extended to August 31 under the unlock 3.

